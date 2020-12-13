Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 747.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after buying an additional 2,681,942 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1,331.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,326,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,522 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 8,147.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,770 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Scientific Games by 846.7% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 946,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 846,673 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games by 817.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 639,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 569,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In other Scientific Games news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 4,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $131,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $262,522,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,992,867 shares of company stock worth $727,800,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $40.23 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.09.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

