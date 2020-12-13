Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 20,748 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,748 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -230.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

