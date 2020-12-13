Guidewire Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 9,553 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,230% compared to the typical volume of 410 call options.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.54. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $129.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -373.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $402,102.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,826.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 14,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $1,541,545.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,159 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,211 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $1,840,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $1,161,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 22.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $1,140,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.