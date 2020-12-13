Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) (LON:HAN) Shares Gap Up to $204.00

Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) (LON:HAN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $204.00, but opened at $216.00. Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) shares last traded at $204.00, with a volume of 24,443 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 180.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 165.89. The company has a market cap of £81.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L)’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

About Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) (LON:HAN)

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

