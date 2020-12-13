Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAS. BidaskClub cut Hasbro from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hasbro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.60.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,140.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.