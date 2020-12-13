Head-To-Head Analysis: Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Akers Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $4.54 million 106.61 -$15.24 million ($0.18) -25.83 Akers Biosciences $1.58 million 11.27 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

Akers Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspira Women’s Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Akers Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Akers Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aspira Women’s Health and Akers Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 2 0 2.67 Akers Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Akers Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -337.05% -169.68% -103.94% Akers Biosciences -372.00% -87.42% -73.31%

Risk & Volatility

Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akers Biosciences has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aspira Women’s Health beats Akers Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. Aspira Women's Health Inc. has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Baylor Genetics to co-develop a novel ovarian cancer early-detection test. It serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile

Akers Biosciences, Inc. focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.