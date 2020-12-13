Head to Head Analysis: ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) vs. Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX)

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) and Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASM International and Taronis Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASM International $1.44 billion 6.80 $368.49 million N/A N/A Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 0.54 -$15.04 million N/A N/A

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than Taronis Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ASM International and Taronis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASM International 22.44% 17.39% 14.58% Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

ASM International has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taronis Technologies has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ASM International and Taronis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASM International 0 1 6 0 2.86 Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ASM International beats Taronis Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials that are used in the assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and assembled, packaged, and tested in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Germany. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems. It serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

About Taronis Technologies

Taronis Technologies, Inc., a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow System for MagneGas production, or water decontamination and sterilization. In addition, the company sells and licenses its proprietary plasma arc technology for gasification and the processing of liquid waste. It distributes and sells MagneGas fuel, and other gases and welding supplies through retail locations. The company was formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Taronis Technologies, Inc. in January 2019. Taronis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, Arizona.

