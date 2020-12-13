Head-To-Head Analysis: Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) versus Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Concho Resources and Ecopetrol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concho Resources 0 9 16 0 2.64 Ecopetrol 0 2 2 0 2.50

Concho Resources currently has a consensus price target of $71.27, suggesting a potential upside of 12.64%. Ecopetrol has a consensus price target of $13.28, suggesting a potential downside of 0.87%. Given Concho Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Concho Resources is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Concho Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Concho Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Concho Resources has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Concho Resources and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concho Resources -294.71% 8.15% 5.36% Ecopetrol 10.45% 5.75% 2.38%

Dividends

Concho Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Concho Resources pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ecopetrol pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Concho Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ecopetrol has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Concho Resources and Ecopetrol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concho Resources $4.59 billion 2.70 -$705.00 million $3.05 20.74 Ecopetrol $21.45 billion 1.28 $19.24 billion $2.01 6.67

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Concho Resources. Ecopetrol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concho Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Concho Resources beats Ecopetrol on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 9,106 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. In addition, the company manufactures and commercializes polypropylene resins, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, and biofuels, as well as industrial service sales to customers. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. Ecopetrol S.A. has a strategic alliance with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

