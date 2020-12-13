Head to Head Analysis: Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) vs. Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) and Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hengan International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hengan International Group and Disco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hengan International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Disco 0 1 3 0 2.75

Risk & Volatility

Hengan International Group has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Disco has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hengan International Group and Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hengan International Group N/A N/A N/A Disco 19.95% 13.89% 11.37%

Dividends

Hengan International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Disco pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Hengan International Group pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Disco pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hengan International Group and Disco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hengan International Group $3.25 billion 2.48 $565.45 million $2.38 14.24 Disco $1.30 billion 8.88 $254.43 million $1.42 45.07

Hengan International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Disco. Hengan International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Disco beats Hengan International Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hengan International Group

There is no company description available for Hengan International Group Company Ltd.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. It also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment, as well as frames and cassettes, and additives for cutting waters. In addition, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Further, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

