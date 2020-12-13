Head to Head Review: RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) vs. Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT)

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RigNet and Globalstar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet 0 1 0 0 2.00 Globalstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares RigNet and Globalstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet -13.44% -121.61% -15.52% Globalstar -98.82% -27.62% -13.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of RigNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Globalstar shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of RigNet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of Globalstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

RigNet has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RigNet and Globalstar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet $242.93 million 0.45 -$19.16 million N/A N/A Globalstar $131.72 million 4.11 $15.32 million ($0.16) -2.03

Globalstar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RigNet.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc., a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration. The Managed Communications Services segment provides remote communication, telephony, and technology services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites. This segment also sells communications equipment; and provides installation and maintenance services. The Apps & IoT segment offers applications over-the-top of the network layer, including Software as a Service offerings, such as a real-time machine learning and artificial intelligence data platform; Cyphre encryption; cybersecurity services; edge computing solution services that assist customers with collecting and standardizing the complex data produced by edge devices; applications for safety and workforce productivity; and other value-added services. This segment also provides private machine-to-machine IoT data networks, including supervisory control and data acquisition. The Systems Integration segment engages in the design, consulting, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of telecommunications systems. This segment also provides monitoring and maintenance for fire and gas detection systems; and programmable logic controller and automation control systems. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services. It also provides SPOT consumer retail products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Internet of Things one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets. Further, it sells wholesale minutes to independent gateway operators (IGOs); and provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, retailers, IGOs, and its sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 775,000 subscribers. The company primarily serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. Globalstar, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

