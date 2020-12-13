Head to Head Survey: Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intersect ENT and Retractable Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $109.14 million 6.51 -$42.99 million ($1.37) -15.86 Retractable Technologies $41.80 million 8.96 $3.15 million N/A N/A

Retractable Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Intersect ENT and Retractable Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 1 5 2 0 2.13 Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intersect ENT presently has a consensus target price of $21.14, indicating a potential downside of 2.70%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Retractable Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Retractable Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -71.96% -55.81% -40.23% Retractable Technologies 14.45% 23.86% 16.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Intersect ENT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Intersect ENT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.8% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats Intersect ENT on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It also provides SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps. The company also engages in developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets, as well as EasyPoint needles. Retractable Technologies, Inc. serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

