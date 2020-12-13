Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) Shares Gap Up to $364.00

Helical plc (HLCL.L) (LON:HLCL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $364.00, but opened at $381.00. Helical plc (HLCL.L) shares last traded at $354.50, with a volume of 43,986 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Helical plc (HLCL.L) from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 368.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 325.43. The firm has a market cap of £428.94 million and a PE ratio of 30.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Helical plc (HLCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

In other Helical plc (HLCL.L) news, insider Gerald A. Kaye acquired 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £901 ($1,177.16).

Helical plc (HLCL.L) Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

