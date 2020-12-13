Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AR Network reports.

HESM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $382.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.49. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.32 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.