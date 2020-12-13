HEXO (HEXO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 14th. Analysts expect HEXO to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million.

HEXO stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Several research firms recently commented on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.15.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

