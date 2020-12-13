HFB Financial (OTCMKTS:HFBA) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

HFB Financial (OTCMKTS:HFBA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HFBA stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. HFB Financial has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50.

About HFB Financial

HFB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Home Federal Bank Corporation that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and overdrafts.

