Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.20

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 43696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

HIMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,749,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 1,361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 331,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 360,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 302,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 69,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

