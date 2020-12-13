Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 207.50 ($2.71).

HOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) stock opened at GBX 194.20 ($2.54) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. Hochschild Mining plc has a 12-month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 224.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 227.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L)’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L)’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

