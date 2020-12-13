Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (HEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 14th. Analysts expect Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$27.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.32 million.

TSE HEX opened at C$5.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.43. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a 1-year low of C$3.30 and a 1-year high of C$6.58.

