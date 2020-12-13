II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Loop Capital

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. 140166 restated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on II-VI from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on II-VI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised II-VI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.45.

IIVI stock opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -637.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. II-VI has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $73.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 60,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 322,395 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $6,535,269.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,707,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,466 shares of company stock worth $25,224,156. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in II-VI by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 16.7% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,435,000 after acquiring an additional 417,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 133.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,119,000 after acquiring an additional 619,199 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 256.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 540,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 388,796 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 29.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 110,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

