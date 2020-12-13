ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) Shares Gap Up to $13.25

ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $13.80. ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 566,249 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.18. The firm has a market cap of £32.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Get ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) alerts:

ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1.69) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -3.4653334 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, anti-infectives, metabolism, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.