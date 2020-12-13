Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Immutep from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Immutep in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Immutep alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMP opened at $3.49 on Friday. Immutep has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immutep stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Immutep as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.