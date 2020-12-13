Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Shares Gap Down to $5.69

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $4.24. Immutep shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 203,749 shares traded.

IMMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Immutep in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Immutep from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immutep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Immutep alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immutep stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Immutep as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.