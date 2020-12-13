Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFXA. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Independent Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.68 ($32.56).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

