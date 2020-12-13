Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Shares Gap Down to $5.36

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $4.50. Innate Pharma shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The company has a market cap of $344.36 million and a PE ratio of -12.82.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

