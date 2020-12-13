Insider Selling: Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Sells $783,970.00 in Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard A. Montoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Richard A. Montoni sold 11,639 shares of Maximus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $796,223.99.

NYSE:MMS opened at $73.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $923.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Maximus by 1,675.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Maximus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

