Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) (LON:INSE) Shares Gap Down to $14.50

Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) (LON:INSE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $13.75. Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 1,686,011 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £141.89 million and a PE ratio of 73.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.02.

Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) Company Profile (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides provide energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers procurement, bureau, software, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, and optimization services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Preston, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Energy PLC (INSE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.