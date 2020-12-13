Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS:INTEQ opened at $0.60 on Friday. Intelsat has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $489.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intelsat will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

