Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS:INTEQ opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52. Intelsat has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $85.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $489.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.00 million. Analysts expect that Intelsat will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

