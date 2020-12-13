Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) (CVE:ICAU) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) (CVE:ICAU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.15. Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 90,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) Company Profile (CVE:ICAU)

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. engages in the gold and metals trading business in Canada, Bolivia, and Peru. It is involved in the gold refining; and physical commodities marketing and trading operations. The company was formerly known as Geodex Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd.

