Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,328 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,705% compared to the average daily volume of 129 call options.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.74. Cohu has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,679,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,590. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cohu by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cohu by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

