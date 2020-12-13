Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 73,089 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,971% compared to the average daily volume of 3,530 call options.

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Invesco by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 104,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,836 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 106,777 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.