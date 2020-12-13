Investors Buy Large Volume of CarGurus Call Options (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 22,936 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,162% compared to the typical volume of 1,014 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

CarGurus stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $38.53.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $41,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,960.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $289,704.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,321,120.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,552 shares of company stock valued at $10,853,664 in the last ninety days. 24.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CarGurus by 181.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CarGurus by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 15.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

