Investors Purchase High Volume of Veru Call Options (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 25,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,876% compared to the average daily volume of 634 call options.

VERU has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.

VERU opened at $6.36 on Friday. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $443.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 199.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's oncology drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a development Phase 1b/2 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing androgen deprivation therapies; and VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist that is in planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

