Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 12,743 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 13,314% compared to the average daily volume of 95 call options.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,318,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after buying an additional 960,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 316,024 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 960,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 88,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 114,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 541,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBBN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ribbon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

RBBN opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $897.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.