Investors Purchase Large Volume of Uniti Group Call Options (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 46,797 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,632% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,254 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,870,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,634,000 after purchasing an additional 824,207 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,712,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,575,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,390,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after buying an additional 566,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,118,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after buying an additional 52,349 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). As a group, analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

