iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 1,411,817 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,270% compared to the average daily volume of 103,052 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average of $64.59.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

