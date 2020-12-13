Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.93 Million

Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report sales of $431.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $433.88 million and the lowest is $430.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $419.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

JKHY stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average of $169.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,165,000 after acquiring an additional 132,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,299,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after purchasing an additional 715,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,223 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

