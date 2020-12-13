Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

MEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mayville Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $13.18 on Friday. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $264.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.22.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,883 shares in the company, valued at $108,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.