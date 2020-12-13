Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Covestro in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COVTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, CSFB cut Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Covestro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Covestro has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $30.54.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

