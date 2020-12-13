Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €105.00 ($123.53).

Get Siltronic AG (WAF.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €127.85 ($150.41) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €98.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €87.17. Siltronic AG has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($180.24).

About Siltronic AG (WAF.F)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.