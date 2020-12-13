JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JBLU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 117.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 451,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 243,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

