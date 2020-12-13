JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) (LON:JKX) Shares Gap Down to $35.00

JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) (LON:JKX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $33.25. JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) shares last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 130,606 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £53.23 million and a PE ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.53.

About JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

