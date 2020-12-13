Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.55.

The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Several brokerages have commented on JOUT. BidaskClub cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $259,734.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,096.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $83,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,943 shares of company stock worth $848,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 465.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $965.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.76.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.