JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,608,317 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 225.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.81% of SunCoke Energy worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 378,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 104,084 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 79,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

SXC opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.64.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.