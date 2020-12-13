JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $271.00 price target on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of DocuSign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.21.

Shares of DOCU opened at $225.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.09 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.07.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total transaction of $1,647,947.07. Following the sale, the executive now owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $3,301,258.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,290,078. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

