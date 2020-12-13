JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $179.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $179.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. Analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.15.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

