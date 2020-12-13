JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,722 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.43% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,613,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,610,000 after acquiring an additional 418,338 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 25.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 170,118 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,641,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,281,000 after acquiring an additional 110,712 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 39.2% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 279,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 78,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 23.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 66,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.33.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $265.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.