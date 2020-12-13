JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $297.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.25.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $264.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $274,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,683 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

