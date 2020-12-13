JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 107,332 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 18,747 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth about $731,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth about $1,695,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 153.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BUD opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.21, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BUD. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

