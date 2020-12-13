JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 170,140 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,140 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.21% of Great Western Bancorp worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 175,185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 276,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,998,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,886,000 after buying an additional 187,258 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,020,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,851,000 after buying an additional 115,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWB opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.14. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

GWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

